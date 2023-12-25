StockNews.com Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to Hold

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 652,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,890. Magna International has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 664.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Magna International by 323.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

