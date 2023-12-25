StockNews.com Lowers Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of UNM opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Unum Group by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,555 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,378,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 28,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

