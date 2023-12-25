Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 401 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $356,137,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $624.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,915. The company has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.51. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $627.83.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.