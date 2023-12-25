Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,482,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,586. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

