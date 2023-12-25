Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned 2.39% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

COM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

