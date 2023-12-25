Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 69,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.86 on Monday, hitting $201.48. 39,173,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,653,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

