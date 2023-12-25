Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,886,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,617,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 144,018 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,465,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 88.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 104,227 shares during the period.

OEF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,665. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $167.53 and a one year high of $224.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.30.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

