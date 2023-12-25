Summit Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,115,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,142. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,604. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

