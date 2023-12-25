Summit Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,452 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $38.07. 24,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,963. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.55. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $39.23.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

