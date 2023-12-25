Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.12. 793,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,806. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $260.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.