Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.79. 1,669,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.75 and a 200-day moving average of $277.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

