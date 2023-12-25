Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after acquiring an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after acquiring an additional 135,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,762,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,837,000 after acquiring an additional 240,879 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,432. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $77.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

