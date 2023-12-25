Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,757. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

View Our Latest Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.