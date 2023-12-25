Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $330,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.28. 6,361,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

