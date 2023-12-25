Summit Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,204. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $165.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

