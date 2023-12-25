Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases 655 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.38. 2,774,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,372. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

