Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 125 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.44. 4,433,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,698,387. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

