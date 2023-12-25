Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,472 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,033,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.80. The stock had a trading volume of 602,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,765. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

