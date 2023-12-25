Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $598.75. 1,660,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,761. The firm has a market cap of $272.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $585.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.