Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,024 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,691. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

