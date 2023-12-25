Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,080 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.70. 1,877,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,676. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.