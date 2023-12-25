SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) versus Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) and SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 29.16% 9.14% 1.35% SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76%

Risk and Volatility

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 SVB Financial Group 1 5 4 0 2.30

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Independent Bank and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Independent Bank presently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.22%. SVB Financial Group has a consensus target price of $284.44, suggesting a potential upside of 162,439.68%. Given SVB Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and SVB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $757.51 million 3.82 $263.81 million $5.85 11.28 SVB Financial Group $6.21 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.01

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Independent Bank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, and consumer real estate. In addition, it provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as estate settlement, financial planning, tax services, and other services; automated teller machine and debit cards; and mutual fund and unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products, as well as advisory platforms. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.