Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $35.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $524.46. 2,971,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,776. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.58. Synopsys has a one year low of $312.25 and a one year high of $573.77. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

