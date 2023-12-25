T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Lowered by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $107.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,173 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

