Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

