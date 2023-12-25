TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,873,731,000 after buying an additional 376,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,500,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 510,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,938,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.97. The stock had a trading volume of 786,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $111.94 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.77 and its 200 day moving average is $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

