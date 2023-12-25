Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLTZY. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Danske downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

