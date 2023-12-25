Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 5.1% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $120,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,615.80. 15,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,739. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,697.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,660.74. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,515.05.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPL

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.