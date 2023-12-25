The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,122. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

