The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Increased by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 64.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.5% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,456,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,051,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

