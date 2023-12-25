The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Increased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $144.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,434. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.02, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.19.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.68%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

