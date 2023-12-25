The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $380.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $386.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

