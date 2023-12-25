The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Decreased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $610,300. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.59. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

