The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hershey makes up 1.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hershey worth $30,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $610,300. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

