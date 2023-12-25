The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC):

12/19/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $128.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $153.38 price target on the stock.

12/8/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $116.00 to $128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/9/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

PNC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.47. 1,202,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after acquiring an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

