The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) is Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. St. Joe makes up 9.2% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.93. 134,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,698. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of St. Joe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

