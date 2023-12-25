TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 3.7 %

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 35,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

