THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of THOR Industries worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 81,914 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.56. The company had a trading volume of 378,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

