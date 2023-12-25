Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.78. Toro has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toro will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Toro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after buying an additional 207,532 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after buying an additional 835,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Toro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Toro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

