TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies makes up approximately 2.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $68.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.51.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.8092 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

