TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,144 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.28 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $165.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average of $156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

