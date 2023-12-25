TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,079 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.