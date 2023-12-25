TPG Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,755 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 153,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.42 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

