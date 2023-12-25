TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

