TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

