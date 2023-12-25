TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.84 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 8.7% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 3.05% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,889,000 after buying an additional 138,383 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after buying an additional 86,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 72,142 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth $15,976,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPIE opened at $45.69 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

