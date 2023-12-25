TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $144.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

