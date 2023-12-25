TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.56 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $310.58 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.56 and a 200-day moving average of $284.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.