TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes $8.49 Million Position in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 243,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,000. AB High Yield ETF makes up about 4.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of AB High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYFI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $978,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,693,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,214,000.

Get AB High Yield ETF alerts:

AB High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYFI opened at $36.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. AB High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $36.91.

About AB High Yield ETF

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.