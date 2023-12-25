TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes $8.49 Million Position in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 243,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,000. AB High Yield ETF makes up about 4.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of AB High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYFI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $978,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,693,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,214,000.
AB High Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HYFI opened at $36.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. AB High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $36.91.
About AB High Yield ETF
The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AB High Yield ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AB High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.