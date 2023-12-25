TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes $972,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.90 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

